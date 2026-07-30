Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Stock Price

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.72% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $99.00.

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Omnicom Group Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average of $76.87. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $87.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,960.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 306 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicom Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $93 from $91 and reiterated an “overweight” rating , implying approximately 16.9% potential upside from recent levels. The upgrade reflects confidence in Omnicom’s earnings outlook and the benefits of its Interpublic Group integration. Benzinga analyst update

, implying approximately 16.9% potential upside from recent levels. The upgrade reflects confidence in Omnicom’s earnings outlook and the benefits of its Interpublic Group integration. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 63.4% year over year to $6.56 billion , exceeding the $6.44 billion consensus estimate. Core operations generated 6.1% organic growth, while non-GAAP adjusted EBITA reached approximately $1.1 billion, or a 17.8% margin. Management also raised its 2026 organic revenue growth outlook. Omnicom second-quarter results

, exceeding the $6.44 billion consensus estimate. Core operations generated 6.1% organic growth, while non-GAAP adjusted EBITA reached approximately $1.1 billion, or a 17.8% margin. Management also raised its 2026 organic revenue growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted synergy potential from the Interpublic merger , with cost savings and integration benefits expected to support future earnings growth. The company’s substantial share-repurchase authorization also remains a potential support for per-share results. Omnicom earnings call highlights

, with cost savings and integration benefits expected to support future earnings growth. The company’s substantial share-repurchase authorization also remains a potential support for per-share results. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts generally remain constructive on communication-services stocks, and recent OMC price targets include a median near $97.50. However, institutional positioning has been mixed, with some major investors adding shares while others reduced their holdings.

Analysts generally remain constructive on communication-services stocks, and recent OMC price targets include a median near $97.50. However, institutional positioning has been mixed, with some major investors adding shares while others reduced their holdings. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $2.65 was marginally below some consensus estimates near $2.67 , even though it increased from $2.05 a year earlier. Reported net margin remained low at 1.74%, and commentary pointed to margin pressure as Omnicom absorbs integration costs. Omnicom second-quarter stock reaction

, even though it increased from $2.05 a year earlier. Reported net margin remained low at 1.74%, and commentary pointed to margin pressure as Omnicom absorbs integration costs. Negative Sentiment: Some investors view the stock as stretched after its multiyear advance. That valuation concern, combined with earnings expectations and integration execution risk, may be outweighing the strong sales growth and bullish analyst targets in the near term. Omnicom valuation analysis

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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