Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Stock Price

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. Citigroup's price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.88% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $125.40.

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PPG Industries Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $112.16. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,017,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,594. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.60. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $133.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in PPG Industries by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 250 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Essential Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 59.3% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting PPG Industries

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PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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