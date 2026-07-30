Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for AON (NYSE:AON) Stock Price

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $420.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $396.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on AON from $372.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on AON from $404.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AON from $389.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AON from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $407.19.

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AON Price Performance

NYSE AON traded down $13.14 on Thursday, hitting $364.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company's fifty day moving average price is $339.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.76. The company has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. AON has a 12-month low of $304.59 and a 12-month high of $382.34.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AON will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.05, for a total value of $725,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,958.20. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,206 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in AON by 392.3% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 25.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AON

Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:

Positive Sentiment: Aon reported adjusted earnings of $3.81 per share, narrowly exceeding the roughly $3.80 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 2.2% year over year to $4.25 billion, while organic revenue growth reached 5%, supported by new-business wins, strong client retention and margin expansion. Aon Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Aon reported adjusted earnings of $3.81 per share, narrowly exceeding the roughly $3.80 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 2.2% year over year to $4.25 billion, while organic revenue growth reached 5%, supported by new-business wins, strong client retention and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Reinsurance and property-and-casualty operations were highlighted as key growth drivers during the quarter. Aon also accelerated share repurchases to a record pace, which could support earnings per share and signal management’s confidence in the stock’s valuation. Aon Buyback and Q2 Growth

Reinsurance and property-and-casualty operations were highlighted as key growth drivers during the quarter. Aon also accelerated share repurchases to a record pace, which could support earnings per share and signal management’s confidence in the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its full-year guidance, reducing the risk of a major outlook reset. Wells Fargo raised its price target from $406 to $419 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying meaningful upside based on the cited reference price. Wells Fargo Raises Aon Price Target

Management reaffirmed its full-year guidance, reducing the risk of a major outlook reset. Wells Fargo raised its price target from $406 to $419 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying meaningful upside based on the cited reference price. Neutral Sentiment: Aon launched an AI Risk Diagnostic designed to help organizations identify and manage risks associated with artificial intelligence. The offering may create longer-term growth opportunities but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Aon Launches AI Risk Diagnostic

Aon launched an AI Risk Diagnostic designed to help organizations identify and manage risks associated with artificial intelligence. The offering may create longer-term growth opportunities but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Negative Sentiment: The principal near-term concern is that quarterly revenue of $4.25 billion fell short of the approximately $4.28 billion analyst forecast. The modest miss overshadowed the small EPS beat, prompting selling pressure and raising questions about the pace of top-line growth.

The principal near-term concern is that quarterly revenue of $4.25 billion fell short of the approximately $4.28 billion analyst forecast. The modest miss overshadowed the small EPS beat, prompting selling pressure and raising questions about the pace of top-line growth. Negative Sentiment: General Counsel Darren Zeidel recently sold 1,950 shares worth approximately $725,000, following another sale earlier in July. While insider sales do not necessarily indicate a change in fundamentals, the transactions may add a minor sentiment headwind. Aon Insider Sale

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

Further Reading

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