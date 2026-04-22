Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Price

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the bank's stock. Citigroup's target price points to a potential upside of 6.74% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Brean Capital started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.94.

Get ZION alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 865,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,921. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The business's 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zions Bancorporation, N.A. news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 15,476 shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $1,019,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,710,269.30. The trade was a 27.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek Steward sold 769 shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $46,493.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at $865,001.22. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,581 shares of company stock worth $3,498,774. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 4th quarter worth $105,700,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1,270.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,146,992 shares of the bank's stock valued at $67,145,000 after buying an additional 1,063,303 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963,545 shares of the bank's stock valued at $167,677,000 after buying an additional 711,218 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,008,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,113,079 shares of the bank's stock valued at $65,160,000 after buying an additional 601,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company's stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zions Bancorporation, N.A. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zions reported a Q1 EPS beat — $1.56 vs. $1.43 consensus; net earnings were $232M with improvements in funding costs and interest‑earning asset mix. This is the core fundamental driver supporting the stock. Read More.

Zions reported a Q1 EPS beat — $1.56 vs. $1.43 consensus; net earnings were $232M with improvements in funding costs and interest‑earning asset mix. This is the core fundamental driver supporting the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson raised its price target to $78 and kept a "buy" rating — the largest upside among new targets and a clear bullish endorsement. Read More.

DA Davidson raised its price target to $78 and kept a "buy" rating — the largest upside among new targets and a clear bullish endorsement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its target to $68 and maintained an "outperform" rating, adding to the upward analyst momentum. Read More.

Robert W. Baird raised its target to $68 and maintained an "outperform" rating, adding to the upward analyst momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights longer‑term upside potential (value thesis and NII tailwinds), with articles framing ZION as a value play given improving margins and credit trends. Read More.

Market commentary highlights longer‑term upside potential (value thesis and NII tailwinds), with articles framing ZION as a value play given improving margins and credit trends. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets but kept neutral/hold ratings (TD Cowen to $65, Truist to $66, RBC to $68, JPMorgan to $67), signaling cautious optimism rather than unanimous conviction. Read More.

Multiple firms raised price targets but kept neutral/hold ratings (TD Cowen to $65, Truist to $66, RBC to $68, JPMorgan to $67), signaling cautious optimism rather than unanimous conviction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary is mixed on near-term NII trends: some note potential headwinds even as operating leverage should support 2026 earnings — a nuanced view that tempers immediate upside. Read More.

Analyst commentary is mixed on near-term NII trends: some note potential headwinds even as operating leverage should support 2026 earnings — a nuanced view that tempers immediate upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q1 materials and the earnings‑call transcript are available for investors reviewing guidance, asset mix and credit commentary. Read More.

Full Q1 materials and the earnings‑call transcript are available for investors reviewing guidance, asset mix and credit commentary. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates and operating expenses rose in the quarter — facts analysts cite as reasons for tempered near‑term expectations despite the EPS beat. Read More.

Revenue missed estimates and operating expenses rose in the quarter — facts analysts cite as reasons for tempered near‑term expectations despite the EPS beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Barclays increased its target to $72 but kept an "underweight" rating, a sign that at least one major shop still sees limited near‑term upside relative to peers. Read More.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company's commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zions Bancorporation, N.A., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. wasn't on the list.

While Zions Bancorporation, N.A. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here