Citigroup Lowers Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $220.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $240.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the electronics maker's stock. Citigroup's price target indicates a potential upside of 72.01% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Research cut shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Corning from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Corning from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.08.

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Corning Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE GLW opened at $127.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Corning has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $271.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.Corning's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,221.48. This trade represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,138,016. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $72,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Tema ETFs LLC increased its stake in Corning by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corning exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting revenue of $4.74 billion versus the $4.63 billion consensus and EPS of $0.78 versus $0.76. Revenue increased 17% year over year, while EPS rose from $0.60 a year earlier. Corning Q2 results

Corning exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting revenue of $4.74 billion versus the $4.63 billion consensus and EPS of $0.78 versus $0.76. Revenue increased 17% year over year, while EPS rose from $0.60 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Optical Communications sales grew 32% to $2.07 billion, including 65% growth in Enterprise Networks, as demand for fiber, cables and connectivity products used in AI data centers remained strong. Solar sales also increased 90%. Corning Q2 earnings highlights

Optical Communications sales grew 32% to $2.07 billion, including 65% growth in Enterprise Networks, as demand for fiber, cables and connectivity products used in AI data centers remained strong. Solar sales also increased 90%. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target from $200 to $170 and moved to a Neutral rating. The revised target still implies substantial potential upside, but the downgrade reflects a more cautious near-term view after the earnings reaction. JPMorgan price-target update

JPMorgan lowered its price target from $200 to $170 and moved to a Neutral rating. The revised target still implies substantial potential upside, but the downgrade reflects a more cautious near-term view after the earnings reaction. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion was below the $5.0 billion analyst consensus, and management’s EPS range of $0.85 to $0.89 was viewed as largely in line. Investors treated the outlook as insufficient to justify Corning’s premium valuation, despite the quarterly beat. Corning outlook and stock reaction

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion was below the $5.0 billion analyst consensus, and management’s EPS range of $0.85 to $0.89 was viewed as largely in line. Investors treated the outlook as insufficient to justify Corning’s premium valuation, despite the quarterly beat. Negative Sentiment: The results triggered a broader selloff in optical and AI-infrastructure stocks, suggesting investors are rotating away from crowded AI trades and demanding stronger guidance. Corning’s high earnings multiple amplified the reaction. Corning optical-stock selloff

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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