Citigroup Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $40.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Citigroup's price objective points to a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $41.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.61.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Up 6.0%

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.17. 3,392,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,085,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.62. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 10.09%.The firm had revenue of $291.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $289.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Enphase Energy's revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shanker Trivedi purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $53,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,910. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,645,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $111,080,160. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,329,647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $523,365,000 after acquiring an additional 246,876 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 319.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,941 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 55,557 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Enphase Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 584,898 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Enphase Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enphase highlighted storage, financing and commercial expansion as drivers of a potential recovery. The company expects to begin shipping its IQ Battery 5 in the fourth quarter of 2026, while its $75 million safe-harbor allocation could support near-term demand. Enphase Q3 revenue and IQ Battery 5 shipments

Enphase highlighted storage, financing and commercial expansion as drivers of a potential recovery. The company expects to begin shipping its IQ Battery 5 in the fourth quarter of 2026, while its $75 million safe-harbor allocation could support near-term demand. Positive Sentiment: Management pointed to stronger European demand and continued investment in third-party ownership, data-center power solutions and the IQ EV Charger 2. These initiatives could diversify Enphase beyond a weak U.S. residential solar market. Enphase European and new technology strategy

Management pointed to stronger European demand and continued investment in third-party ownership, data-center power solutions and the IQ EV Charger 2. These initiatives could diversify Enphase beyond a weak U.S. residential solar market. Positive Sentiment: GLJ Research said Enphase’s stock is expected to rise, providing a bullish counterpoint to more cautious analyst views. GLJ Research Enphase stock outlook

GLJ Research said Enphase’s stock is expected to rise, providing a bullish counterpoint to more cautious analyst views. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share essentially matched consensus, while revenue of $291.9 million was slightly above estimates. Enphase shipped approximately 1.59 million microinverters and 113.8 MWh of batteries. Enphase second-quarter financial results

Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share essentially matched consensus, while revenue of $291.9 million was slightly above estimates. Enphase shipped approximately 1.59 million microinverters and 113.8 MWh of batteries. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined 19.6% year over year and earnings fell from $0.69 per share a year earlier, reflecting continued weakness in U.S. residential solar demand. Enphase Q2 earnings and revenue decline

Revenue declined 19.6% year over year and earnings fell from $0.69 per share a year earlier, reflecting continued weakness in U.S. residential solar demand. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $290 million to $320 million had a midpoint below analyst expectations, signaling that the recovery may remain uneven. BMO Capital Markets also lowered its price target from $39 to $37 and maintained a “market perform” rating.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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