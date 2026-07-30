Citigroup Lowers Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $11.50

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $15.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price suggests a potential upside of 26.44% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Fiverr International from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fiverr International from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $16.25.

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Fiverr International Stock Performance

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,785. The stock has a market cap of $326.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiverr International had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $97.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 20.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 63,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiverr International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the company's stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Fiverr International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,271 shares of the company's stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiverr International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiverr remained profitable in the second quarter, reporting adjusted earnings of $0.50 per share and a 6.7% net margin. Spending per active buyer increased to approximately $368 annually, suggesting the company is attracting higher-value projects even as its buyer base contracts. Fiverr Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Fiverr remained profitable in the second quarter, reporting adjusted earnings of $0.50 per share and a 6.7% net margin. Spending per active buyer increased to approximately $368 annually, suggesting the company is attracting higher-value projects even as its buyer base contracts. Neutral Sentiment: Management is repositioning Fiverr toward larger, more complex projects requiring human expertise and expects a transformation period of roughly six quarters. Citi maintained a Hold rating with a $15 price target, reflecting potential long-term value but limited near-term visibility. Fiverr Marketplace Weakness and Extended Transformation Timeline Justify Neutral Hold Rating

Management is repositioning Fiverr toward larger, more complex projects requiring human expertise and expects a transformation period of roughly six quarters. Citi maintained a Hold rating with a $15 price target, reflecting potential long-term value but limited near-term visibility. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 10% year over year to $97.78 million, missing the $99.74 million consensus estimate, while earnings of $0.50 per share also missed expectations of $0.52. Earnings declined from $0.69 per share a year earlier. Fiverr Second-Quarter Earnings Report

Second-quarter revenue fell 10% year over year to $97.78 million, missing the $99.74 million consensus estimate, while earnings of $0.50 per share also missed expectations of $0.52. Earnings declined from $0.69 per share a year earlier. Negative Sentiment: Fiverr cut third-quarter revenue guidance to $80 million–$88 million, versus the $99.4 million consensus, and forecast 2026 revenue of $356 million–$372 million, well below analysts’ $402.7 million estimate. Management cited AI-driven traffic and demand pressures, declining active buyers and a lengthy transition. Fiverr Forecasts 2026 Revenue Amid AI Headwinds

Fiverr cut third-quarter revenue guidance to $80 million–$88 million, versus the $99.4 million consensus, and forecast 2026 revenue of $356 million–$372 million, well below analysts’ $402.7 million estimate. Management cited AI-driven traffic and demand pressures, declining active buyers and a lengthy transition. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer downgraded Fiverr to Market Perform from Outperform, and Scotiabank lowered its rating to Sector Perform with a $10 price target, reinforcing concerns about weakening marketplace growth and AI disruption.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

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