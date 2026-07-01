Citigroup Lowers Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $260.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $269.40 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the conglomerate's stock. Citigroup's price target indicates a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $268.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.21.

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.74. The company had a trading volume of 786,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,865. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.84. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $219.33 and a fifty-two week high of $496.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised Honeywell International’s price target to $263 from $250 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in upside from current levels.

Deutsche Bank raised Honeywell International’s price target to $263 from $250 and kept a rating, signaling confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Daiwa Securities upgraded Honeywell International from neutral to outperform with a $255 price target, suggesting the post-spinoff setup could improve valuation.

Daiwa Securities upgraded Honeywell International from to with a $255 price target, suggesting the post-spinoff setup could improve valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary around the breakup argue the new, leaner structure may help reduce the long-running “conglomerate discount” and improve focus, which could be constructive over time.

Analysts and market commentary around the breakup argue the new, leaner structure may help reduce the long-running “conglomerate discount” and improve focus, which could be constructive over time. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell completed the spin-off of Honeywell Aerospace, creating separate public companies and leaving Honeywell International as a more concentrated automation/industrial business; investors are still digesting what this means for earnings and valuation.

Honeywell completed the spin-off of Honeywell Aerospace, creating separate public companies and leaving Honeywell International as a more concentrated automation/industrial business; investors are still digesting what this means for earnings and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Honeywell with other industrial names and value-stock screens is likely adding noise rather than changing fundamentals, as the stock continues to reprice after the corporate breakup.

Coverage comparing Honeywell with other industrial names and value-stock screens is likely adding noise rather than changing fundamentals, as the stock continues to reprice after the corporate breakup. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell in the latest session even as the broader market was higher, indicating investors are taking profits or waiting for clarity after the restructuring.

Shares fell in the latest session even as the broader market was higher, indicating investors are taking profits or waiting for clarity after the restructuring. Negative Sentiment: The spin-off and reverse split introduce transition risk and short-term uncertainty, which can pressure the stock until the market gets a clearer view of Honeywell’s standalone growth profile.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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