Citigroup Lowers Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $59.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.31% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KRUS. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Freedom Capital raised Kura Sushi USA to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.25.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRUS

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.01. 427,403 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.37. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $95.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth approximately $34,586,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 125.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 671,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,865,000 after acquiring an additional 373,354 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,194,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,107,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,276,000 after acquiring an additional 267,955 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 270.3% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 292,014 shares of the company's stock worth $17,349,000 after buying an additional 213,158 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Kura Sushi USA News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kura Sushi USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kura Sushi reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the consensus estimate of a $0.05 loss, which shows profitability came in better than expected. Article Title

Kura Sushi reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the consensus estimate of a $0.05 loss, which shows profitability came in better than expected. Positive Sentiment: Lake Street Capital and Roth Capital both reiterated Buy ratings, with price targets of $72 and $70, implying meaningful upside from the current share price. Article Title

Lake Street Capital and Roth Capital both reiterated ratings, with price targets of $72 and $70, implying meaningful upside from the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: The company updated fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $330.5 million-$331.5 million, which is close to but slightly below the analyst consensus of about $334.1 million, suggesting growth is still expected but not as strong as the market may have hoped. Article Title

The company updated fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $330.5 million-$331.5 million, which is close to but slightly below the analyst consensus of about $334.1 million, suggesting growth is still expected but not as strong as the market may have hoped. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen cut its price target to $51 from $58 and moved to a Hold rating, highlighting more caution around the stock near current levels. Article Title

TD Cowen cut its price target to $51 from $58 and moved to a rating, highlighting more caution around the stock near current levels. Negative Sentiment: Shares also faced pressure after reports of weak Q3 sales and opening delays, which appear to be weighing on investor sentiment despite the earnings beat. Article Title

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates Japanese‐style revolving sushi restaurants across the United States. The company's concept centers on delivering a modern sushi dining experience by combining fresh ingredients with automated conveyer belt and plate‐return systems. Guests can choose from a broad menu that includes nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls, tempura, udon noodles and chef‐inspired seasonal dishes, all served directly from the conveyor belt or ordered on tabletop touchscreens.

Each restaurant integrates patented technology to ensure food quality and operational efficiency.

Further Reading

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