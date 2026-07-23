Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.55.

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A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CFG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $376,068.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,640.40. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 513 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 319.8% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company's stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.91. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citizens Financial Group's payout ratio is 39.91%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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