Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to post earnings of $1.98 per share and revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.61 million for the quarter. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Citizens Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZFS opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Services has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The business's 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average is $60.07.

Citizens Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Citizens Financial Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 447 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 658 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 3,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CZFS shares. Zacks Research lowered Citizens Financial Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Citizens Financial Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Financial Services

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: CZFS is a bank holding company headquartered in Elderton, Pennsylvania, providing a range of retail and commercial banking services through its primary subsidiary, Citizens Savings Bank. The company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, supported by online and mobile banking platforms tailored to personal and business clients.

Beyond deposit-taking, Citizens Financial Services underwrites a variety of lending products, including residential mortgage loans, home equity financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and consumer installment loans.

Further Reading

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