Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.98 per share and revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CZFS stock opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Services has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company's fifty day moving average price is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83.

Citizens Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Citizens Financial Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company's stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 447 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Citizens Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Citizens Financial Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on CZFS

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: CZFS is a bank holding company headquartered in Elderton, Pennsylvania, providing a range of retail and commercial banking services through its primary subsidiary, Citizens Savings Bank. The company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, supported by online and mobile banking platforms tailored to personal and business clients.

Beyond deposit-taking, Citizens Financial Services underwrites a variety of lending products, including residential mortgage loans, home equity financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and consumer installment loans.

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