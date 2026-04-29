Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

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Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CZFS traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.12. 1,253 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.39. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.43. Citizens Financial Services has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $69.58.

Citizens Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Citizens Financial Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CZFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZFS

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: CZFS is a bank holding company headquartered in Elderton, Pennsylvania, providing a range of retail and commercial banking services through its primary subsidiary, Citizens Savings Bank. The company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, supported by online and mobile banking platforms tailored to personal and business clients.

Beyond deposit-taking, Citizens Financial Services underwrites a variety of lending products, including residential mortgage loans, home equity financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and consumer installment loans.

Further Reading

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