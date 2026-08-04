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Citizens Jmp Cuts MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target to $11.00

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
MFA Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Citizens JMP lowered MFA Financial’s price target to $11.00 from $11.50 while maintaining a “market outperform” rating, implying about 21% upside from the $9.09 share price.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: MFA has four Buy, three Hold and one Sell ratings, resulting in a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $10.46.
  • MFA’s latest quarterly results slightly missed expectations, with EPS of $0.30 versus $0.31 expected and revenue of $43.30 million versus $67.52 million projected; institutional investors own 65.28% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.08% from the company's current price.

MFA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MFA Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MFA Financial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded MFA Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFA

MFA Financial Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $923.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.42. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.52 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MFA Financial by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,820,393 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,681,000 after purchasing an additional 977,820 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653,062 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 139,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,647,612 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,286,163 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,145,944 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 207,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company's stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, headquartered in New York City, is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. The company's primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through net interest income and capital appreciation. As a mortgage REIT, MFA Financial focuses on constructing a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage assets, leveraging its expertise in acquiring, financing and servicing mortgage products.

MFA Financial's investment portfolio encompasses a wide range of mortgage instruments, including adjustable-rate and fixed-rate mortgage loans, interest-only securities, and agency mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by government-sponsored entities.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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