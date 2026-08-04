Citizens Jmp Cuts MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target to $11.00

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.08% from the company's current price.

MFA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MFA Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MFA Financial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded MFA Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.46.

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MFA Financial Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $923.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.42. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.52 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MFA Financial by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,820,393 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,681,000 after purchasing an additional 977,820 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653,062 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 139,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,647,612 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,286,163 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,145,944 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 207,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company's stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, headquartered in New York City, is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. The company's primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through net interest income and capital appreciation. As a mortgage REIT, MFA Financial focuses on constructing a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage assets, leveraging its expertise in acquiring, financing and servicing mortgage products.

MFA Financial's investment portfolio encompasses a wide range of mortgage instruments, including adjustable-rate and fixed-rate mortgage loans, interest-only securities, and agency mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by government-sponsored entities.

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