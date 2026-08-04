Citizens Jmp Cuts Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $20.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price target points to a potential upside of 59.59% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SRAD. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Sportradar Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

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Sportradar Group Price Performance

SRAD opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.19 million during the quarter. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. Analysts forecast that Sportradar Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Sportradar Group by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

Sportradar Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 revenue increased 19% year over year to €378 million, while Adjusted EBITDA rose 19% to €76 million and the margin expanded to 20.2%. Operating cash flow increased 20% to €117 million and free cash flow rose 14% to €59 million. Sportradar Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q2 revenue increased 19% year over year to €378 million, while Adjusted EBITDA rose 19% to €76 million and the margin expanded to 20.2%. Operating cash flow increased 20% to €117 million and free cash flow rose 14% to €59 million. Positive Sentiment: Sportradar announced strategic agreements with prediction-market operators Kalshi and Polymarket, expanded its premium sports-rights portfolio through a Wimbledon extension, and continued development of its Playradar iGaming platform.

Sportradar announced strategic agreements with prediction-market operators Kalshi and Polymarket, expanded its premium sports-rights portfolio through a Wimbledon extension, and continued development of its Playradar iGaming platform. Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased approximately $140 million of shares during the quarter, has no debt outstanding under its reported liquidity structure, and executives have made substantial open-market purchases in recent months.

The company repurchased approximately $140 million of shares during the quarter, has no debt outstanding under its reported liquidity structure, and executives have made substantial open-market purchases in recent months. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity was unusually high, with call volume approximately 77% above average, indicating increased trading interest but not necessarily a clear directional view.

Options activity was unusually high, with call volume approximately 77% above average, indicating increased trading interest but not necessarily a clear directional view. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS was a $0.01 loss, missing the roughly $0.06–$0.07 consensus estimate and comparing with a profit in the prior-year quarter. Revenue also fell short of analyst expectations. Sportradar Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Reported EPS was a $0.01 loss, missing the roughly $0.06–$0.07 consensus estimate and comparing with a profit in the prior-year quarter. Revenue also fell short of analyst expectations. Negative Sentiment: Net income swung to a €4 million loss, primarily because of a €9 million foreign-exchange loss versus a €54 million gain a year earlier. Slower U.S. market growth and higher sport-rights costs also weighed on results.

Net income swung to a €4 million loss, primarily because of a €9 million foreign-exchange loss versus a €54 million gain a year earlier. Slower U.S. market growth and higher sport-rights costs also weighed on results. Negative Sentiment: Management’s updated 2026 outlook calls for constant-currency revenue growth of 19%–21%, with reported revenue of approximately €1.518–€1.533 billion. The reset prompted analysts to lower targets: Canaccord reduced its target to $24 but retained a buy rating, while Wells Fargo cut its target to $14 and maintained equal weight. Analysts Cut Forecasts Following Weak Q2 Results

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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