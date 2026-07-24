Citizens Jmp Estimates Wabash National Q2 Earnings

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC - Free Report) - Analysts at Citizens Jmp issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Wabash National in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citizens Jmp analyst J. Kauffman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Citizens Jmp has a "Outperform" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wabash National's current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.16). Wabash National had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 4.41%.The company had revenue of $303.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm's revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WNC. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wabash National from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Wabash National from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNC

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $542.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Wabash National's payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 684,397 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Wabash National by 305.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,850 shares of the company's stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 482,942 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 864.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 411,889 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 637,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 347,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 463,191 shares of the company's stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 310,998 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation NYSE: WNC is a leading designer and manufacturer of transportation equipment and supply chain solutions. The company's product portfolio includes dry freight van trailers, refrigerated vans, tank trailers, platform trailers, flatbeds and composite bodies. Wabash National also offers railcar products and modular building solutions, serving customers in a wide range of end markets such as food and beverage, chemicals, agriculture, waste management and construction.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash National has built a reputation for innovation in lightweight materials, advanced manufacturing processes and telematics integration.

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