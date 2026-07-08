Citizens Jmp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Stock

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price target points to a potential upside of 35.54% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions from $24.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Penguin Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Penguin Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Penguin Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penguin Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.25.

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Penguin Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ PENG opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 87.10 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67. Penguin Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $77.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penguin Solutions news, Director Maximiliane C. Straub sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 51,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,546,775. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anne Kuykendall sold 4,000 shares of Penguin Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $257,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 120,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,776,717.72. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 83,120 shares of company stock worth $3,486,734 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penguin Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,264,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Penguin Solutions by 596.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,972,000 after buying an additional 1,706,482 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $18,290,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Penguin Solutions by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,211,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,699,000 after acquiring an additional 849,178 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Penguin Solutions by 73.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,605,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,250,000 after acquiring an additional 681,700 shares during the period.

Trending Headlines about Penguin Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Penguin Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Penguin Solutions posted a quarterly earnings beat, reporting $0.84 per share versus estimates around $0.56 to $0.63, with revenue of $478.7 million topping forecasts by a wide margin. Article Title

Penguin Solutions posted a quarterly earnings beat, reporting $0.84 per share versus estimates around $0.56 to $0.63, with revenue of $478.7 million topping forecasts by a wide margin. Positive Sentiment: The company said Q3 produced record quarterly results and it raised its full-year fiscal 2026 outlook, signaling confidence in continued momentum. Article Title

The company said Q3 produced record quarterly results and it raised its full-year fiscal 2026 outlook, signaling confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted “very strong” AI-driven demand, which suggests the company is benefiting from growth in its higher-value infrastructure and computing businesses. Article Title

Management highlighted “very strong” AI-driven demand, which suggests the company is benefiting from growth in its higher-value infrastructure and computing businesses. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target on PENG to $75 from $65 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment after the earnings release. Article Title

Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target on PENG to $75 from $65 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment after the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Several pre-earnings articles noted that PENG was in focus ahead of the report, but the main driver now is the actual results and raised guidance rather than speculation. Article Title

Several pre-earnings articles noted that PENG was in focus ahead of the report, but the main driver now is the actual results and raised guidance rather than speculation. Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published the earnings transcript and presentation, which may help investors dig into segment trends and management commentary, but these are reference materials rather than new catalysts. Article Title

About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

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