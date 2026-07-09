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Citizens Jmp Has Lowered Expectations for Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Ares Management logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Citizens JMP cut its price target on Ares Management from $190 to $160, but kept a market outperform rating. The new target still implies about 33% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive overall, with MarketBeat showing a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $161.19. Among covering analysts, one rates it Strong Buy, 13 Buy, and five Hold.
  • Ares Management recently reported EPS of $1.24, missing estimates, even though revenue of $1.40 billion came in above expectations. The stock was trading around $119.90, well below its 52-week high of $195.26.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market outperform" rating on the asset manager's stock. Citizens Jmp's price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.44% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARES. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ares Management from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Ares Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ares Management from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Ares Management has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $195.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company's fifty day moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.07.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 22.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1,903.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 60,717 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 57,687 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Ares Management by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 704,069 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $113,799,000 after acquiring an additional 37,366 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 1,033.1% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ares Management by 935.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 41,130 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 37,157 shares during the period. Finally, Osprey Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,530 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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