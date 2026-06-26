Citizens Jmp Issues Positive Forecast for Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Price

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $195.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market outperform" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Citizens Jmp's target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.33% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enova International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enova International has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $213.80.

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Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of ENVA stock traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.26. 41,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.58. The company has a current ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 20.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Enova International has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $228.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.21. Enova International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $875.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $854.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Enova International's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Enova International will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David Fisher sold 33,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $6,580,593.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 306,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,997,678.20. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Tebbe sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $4,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,074,339.73. This trade represents a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 106,882 shares of company stock worth $19,757,389 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. CSM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 62,550 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2,933.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,975 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $21,847,000 after buying an additional 134,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,208 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $96,095,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enova International by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company's stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc NYSE: ENVA is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

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