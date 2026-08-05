Citizens Jmp Issues Positive Forecast for Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Stock Price

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citizens Jmp from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.23% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HNGE. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hinge Health in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hinge Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.33.

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Hinge Health Stock Up 11.1%

Shares of NYSE HNGE traded up $8.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,248. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company's fifty day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18. Hinge Health has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $91.50.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter. Hinge Health had a negative return on equity of 310.62% and a negative net margin of 78.95%.Hinge Health's revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hinge Health will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hinge Health

In other Hinge Health news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,466,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $121,484,027.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg sold 83,334 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $5,018,373.48. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 83,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,018,373.48. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,766,556 shares of company stock worth $290,713,052. Insiders own 18.92% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hinge Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNGE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hinge Health in the second quarter worth approximately $19,706,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hinge Health in the second quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000.

Key Stories Impacting Hinge Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Hinge Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter performance: Hinge Health reported $212.8 million in revenue, up 53% year over year, and earnings of $0.59 per share. That exceeded the $0.28 consensus estimate cited by MarketBeat, although Zacks characterized the result as in line with its own consensus. The company also said free cash flow more than tripled from the prior year. Hinge Health reports record second-quarter 2026 financial results

Hinge Health reported $212.8 million in revenue, up 53% year over year, and earnings of $0.59 per share. That exceeded the $0.28 consensus estimate cited by MarketBeat, although Zacks characterized the result as in line with its own consensus. The company also said free cash flow more than tripled from the prior year. Positive Sentiment: Above-consensus third-quarter outlook: Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $223 million to $225 million, well above the roughly $211 million analyst consensus. The guidance reinforces expectations for continued strong growth. Hinge Health earnings conference call

Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $223 million to $225 million, well above the roughly $211 million analyst consensus. The guidance reinforces expectations for continued strong growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst target raised: Needham increased its price target from $76 to $97 and assigned a “Buy” rating, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst update

Needham increased its price target from $76 to $97 and assigned a “Buy” rating, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Expansion into gastrointestinal care: Hinge Health agreed to acquire Cylinder Health for $105 million in cash. The deal is intended to add a virtual-first GI Care Program to its existing musculoskeletal and migraine offerings, expanding its addressable market. Hinge Health to acquire Cylinder Health

Hinge Health agreed to acquire Cylinder Health for $105 million in cash. The deal is intended to add a virtual-first GI Care Program to its existing musculoskeletal and migraine offerings, expanding its addressable market. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Daniel Perez’s earnings interview and the Q2 earnings call provide additional detail on the company’s operating performance, strategy and outlook. Daniel Perez Hinge Health CEO interview

CEO Daniel Perez’s earnings interview and the Q2 earnings call provide additional detail on the company’s operating performance, strategy and outlook. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a risk: Despite the quarterly EPS beat, Hinge Health continues to report a negative net margin and negative return on equity. The $105 million all-cash acquisition also creates execution and integration risks.

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health NYSE: HNGE is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company's platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

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