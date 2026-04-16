Citizens Jmp Lowers Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Price Target to $11.00

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective points to a potential upside of 23.25% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FBRT. JonesTrading lowered their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get FBRT alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FBRT

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

FBRT stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 70.78, a quick ratio of 70.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $722.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRT. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $751,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 908.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 96,812 shares of the company's stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 87,212 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 467,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Franklin BSP Realty Trust this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Franklin will report first‑quarter 2026 results after the close on April 29 and host a conference call on April 30 — an event that can drive short‑term stock movement as investors reassess fundamentals. Read More.

Franklin will report first‑quarter 2026 results after the close on April 29 and host a conference call on April 30 — an event that can drive short‑term stock movement as investors reassess fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have opened investigations and filed/announced class actions covering purchases from Nov 5, 2024 through Feb 11, 2026; Faruqi & Faruqi is reminding investors of an April 27 lead‑plaintiff deadline — increased litigation risk and potential liability pressure the stock. Read More.

Multiple law firms have opened investigations and filed/announced class actions covering purchases from Nov 5, 2024 through Feb 11, 2026; Faruqi & Faruqi is reminding investors of an April 27 lead‑plaintiff deadline — increased litigation risk and potential liability pressure the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: SueWallSt and other firms allege Franklin may have overstated earnings projections that supported dividend coverage — allegations that, if proven, raise the prospect of damages, regulatory scrutiny and continued dividend uncertainty. Read More.

SueWallSt and other firms allege Franklin may have overstated earnings projections that supported dividend coverage — allegations that, if proven, raise the prospect of damages, regulatory scrutiny and continued dividend uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several additional plaintiff firms (Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Pomerantz, Levi & Korsinsky) have issued notices or filed suits — the quantity of filings amplifies reputational and financial risk for FBRT. Read More.

Several additional plaintiff firms (Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Pomerantz, Levi & Korsinsky) have issued notices or filed suits — the quantity of filings amplifies reputational and financial risk for FBRT. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Press coverage highlights recent dividend and target cuts and suggests the narrative around FBRT is shifting — earnings revisions and dividend reductions typically weigh on REIT valuations and investor confidence. Read More.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FBRT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of Franklin Square Capital Partners. The company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net leased commercial properties across the United States. Its portfolio spans retail, office, industrial and other property types, with leases structured to shift most property‐level responsibilities—such as maintenance, property taxes and insurance—to the tenants.

By concentrating on net lease investments, Franklin BSP Realty Trust aims to generate stable and predictable rental income streams.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Franklin BSP Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Franklin BSP Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here