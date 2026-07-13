Citizens Jmp Reaffirms "Market Perform" Rating for Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating reissued by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

ANGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Angi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp cut Angi from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $10.00 price target on Angi and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Angi from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.00.

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Angi Stock Performance

ANGI opened at $6.24 on Monday. Angi has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $252.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company's fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $240.63 million. Angi had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Angi will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Flax Pond Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Angi in the first quarter worth $1,592,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company's stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi NASDAQ: ANGI operates a digital marketplace that connects homeowners and renters with service professionals for home improvement, maintenance and repair projects. Through its flagship platform, Angi provides user-friendly tools that allow consumers to research service providers, compare prices, read verified reviews and book appointments. The company's services span a wide range of home needs, including plumbing, electrical work, landscaping, painting, cleaning, remodeling and general handyman tasks.

Originally founded in 1995 as Angie's List, the company built its reputation on a subscription-based model and a comprehensive database of customer reviews.

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