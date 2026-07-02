Citizens Jmp Reiterates "Market Outperform" Rating for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. Citizens Jmp's price target suggests a potential upside of 32.68% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $110.00.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Price Performance

Shares of FWONA opened at $90.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.52. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A has a 1 year low of $73.70 and a 1 year high of $99.52.

Insider Activity at Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,044,773.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,404,503.10. This trade represents a 42.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $9,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,459.68. The trade was a 51.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 352 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 490 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 532 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A NASDAQ: FWONA is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in its Liberty Formula One Group business. The tracking stock is designed to give investors direct exposure to the performance of Formula One-related activities within the broader Liberty Media structure while Liberty Media remains the corporate parent. FWONA is a class A equity security tied specifically to the Formula One operations rather than to Liberty Media's other media and entertainment holdings.

The Liberty Formula One Group owns and manages the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship and derives revenue from global media and broadcasting rights, sponsorship and advertising, race promotion and hospitality, licensing and merchandising, and digital content and distribution.

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