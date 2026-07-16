Citizens Jmp Upgrades Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Hold

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI was upgraded by Citizens Jmp to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNR. Scotia lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded Canadian National Railway to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Susquehanna lowered Canadian National Railway from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$166.38.

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Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$174.26 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$164.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$126.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$178.40.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.38 billion for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 21.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Director Justin M. Howell acquired 350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$152.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,459.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 350 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$53,459. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 2.64% of the company's stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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