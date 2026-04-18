CitroTech (NYSEAMERICAN:CITR) Stock Price Up 0.9% - Here's What Happened

CitroTech Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CITR - Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.58. 62,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 77,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

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CitroTech Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $164.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.

CitroTech (NYSEAMERICAN:CITR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. CitroTech had a negative return on equity of 443.23% and a negative net margin of 1,547.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CitroTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CitroTech stock. T3 Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CitroTech Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CITR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $274,000. T3 Companies LLC owned 0.19% of CitroTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About CitroTech

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, an integrated technology company, provides crypto-currency mining services in Wyoming. It focuses on the home essentials technology sector. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

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