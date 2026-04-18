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CitroTech (NYSEAMERICAN:CITR) Stock Price Up 0.9% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
CitroTech logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Stock up 0.9%: CitroTech shares rose 0.9% to $8.58 on Friday (intraday high $8.75) with 62,348 shares traded, about 19% below average session volume.
  • Unprofitable but liquid: The company reported Q1 EPS of ($0.08) on just $0.44M in revenue with extreme negative net margin and ROE, yet shows strong liquidity (quick ratio 3.13, current ratio 3.42) and minimal leverage (debt/equity 0.01).
  • T3 Companies LLC stake: Hedge fund T3 Companies LLC acquired 33,971 shares (~$274,000), equal to roughly 0.19% ownership, indicating modest institutional interest.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

CitroTech Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CITR - Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.58. 62,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 77,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

CitroTech Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $164.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.

CitroTech (NYSEAMERICAN:CITR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. CitroTech had a negative return on equity of 443.23% and a negative net margin of 1,547.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CitroTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CitroTech stock. T3 Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CitroTech Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CITR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $274,000. T3 Companies LLC owned 0.19% of CitroTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About CitroTech

(Get Free Report)

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, an integrated technology company, provides crypto-currency mining services in Wyoming. It focuses on the home essentials technology sector. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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