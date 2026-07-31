City (NASDAQ:CHCO) CEO Charles Hageboeck Sells 4,485 Shares

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO - Get Free Report) CEO Charles Hageboeck sold 4,485 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.96, for a total value of $650,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,377,950.08. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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City Stock Down 0.1%

CHCO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.32. 56,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,781. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.49. City Holding Company has a 1-year low of $113.21 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $131.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.94.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $81.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.64 million. City had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that City Holding Company will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. City's payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group increased their price target on City from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of City from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHCO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in City by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 246 shares of the bank's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of City during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in City by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City

City Holding Company NASDAQ: CHCO is a bank holding company headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank, the company offers a full range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Its operations emphasize community-oriented banking, combining local decision-making with access to digital banking platforms.

The company's product portfolio includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions ranging from personal loans and mortgages to commercial real estate and equipment financing.

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