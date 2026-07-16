City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $137.28 and last traded at $136.6420, with a volume of 100374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.38.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of City from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $134.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHCO

City Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. City had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 32.72%.The company had revenue of $79.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.25 million. Analysts expect that City Holding Company will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. City's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.33%.

City declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,858 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $231,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,031,285.20. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $144,544.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,327,917. This trade represents a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 455 shares of company stock valued at $57,018 and have sold 12,975 shares valued at $1,622,853. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of City by 38.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the bank's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of City by 37.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,794 shares of the bank's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in City by 41.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,429 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in City by 55.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,686 shares of the bank's stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company's stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company NASDAQ: CHCO is a bank holding company headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank, the company offers a full range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Its operations emphasize community-oriented banking, combining local decision-making with access to digital banking platforms.

The company's product portfolio includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions ranging from personal loans and mortgages to commercial real estate and equipment financing.

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