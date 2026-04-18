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City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
City of London Investment Group logo with Financial Services background
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City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 384.53 and traded as high as GBX 447. City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 447, with a volume of 349,991 shares changing hands.

City of London Investment Group Stock Up 4.0%

The firm has a market cap of £220.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 74.85 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 397.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 384.53.

Insider Activity at City of London Investment Group

In other City of London Investment Group news, insider Ben Stocks bought 3,029 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 394 per share, for a total transaction of £11,934.26. Also, insider Cooper Abbott bought 28,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 410 per share, for a total transaction of £116,850. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,037 shares of company stock worth $17,272,498 in the last quarter. 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About City of London Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG) is a specialist asset management group listed on the London Stock Exchange, consisting of two wholly owned subsidiaries, City of London Investment Management Company Limited and Karpus Investment Management. City of London Investment Management Company Limited (CLIM) has deep expertise in Global and International investing including Emerging Markets as well as Listed Private Equity and its multi-asset class, “go anywhere” strategy, Opportunistic Value.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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