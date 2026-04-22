Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Issues Earnings Results

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $47.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.64 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

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Civista Bancshares Stock Up 2.1%

CIVB stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Civista Bancshares's payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIVB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Civista Bancshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised Civista Bancshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Saginaw, Michigan, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Civista Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, governmental entities and nonprofit organizations. Core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and residential real estate mortgages, master-planned construction financing and treasury management solutions.

Beyond traditional banking, Civista Bancshares provides wealth management, trust and investment advisory services under the Civista Wealth Enterprises brand.

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