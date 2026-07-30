Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective points to a potential upside of 149.38% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLVT. Barclays lowered their price target on Clarivate from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clarivate from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $3.23.

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Clarivate Stock Down 6.7%

CLVT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 2,208,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,797,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company's fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.38. Clarivate has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $587.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.73 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 5.61%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atairos Partners GP Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 10,232,667 shares of the company's stock worth $34,177,000 after buying an additional 6,767,667 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $16,721,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Clarivate by 827.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,882,593 shares of the company's stock worth $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,232 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clarivate by 506.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Clarivate by 228.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,091,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,943 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Clarivate News

Here are the key news stories impacting Clarivate this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings exceeded expectations: Clarivate reported $0.19 per share, ahead of the $0.17–$0.18 consensus range and up from $0.18 a year earlier. Clarivate Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Clarivate reported $0.19 per share, ahead of the $0.17–$0.18 consensus range and up from $0.18 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: 2026 outlook reaffirmed: Management said it continues to make progress on its Value Creation Plan, with a sharper strategic focus and efforts to improve the company’s financial profile following the planned divestiture of its Life Sciences & Healthcare business. Clarivate Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management said it continues to make progress on its Value Creation Plan, with a sharper strategic focus and efforts to improve the company’s financial profile following the planned divestiture of its Life Sciences & Healthcare business. Neutral Sentiment: Internal CFO succession: Michael Easton, a Clarivate executive with more than 25 years of financial and operational experience, will become CFO on August 8. He replaces Jonathan Collins, who is leaving to pursue another opportunity. The internal appointment may provide continuity, although leadership turnover remains a point investors will monitor. Clarivate Appoints Michael Easton as Chief Financial Officer

Michael Easton, a Clarivate executive with more than 25 years of financial and operational experience, will become CFO on August 8. He replaces Jonathan Collins, who is leaving to pursue another opportunity. The internal appointment may provide continuity, although leadership turnover remains a point investors will monitor. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates and declined: Quarterly revenue was $587.3 million, below the $589.7 million consensus estimate and down 5.5% year over year. Clarivate also reported a negative net margin, underscoring continued pressure on growth and profitability despite the EPS beat. Clarivate Q2 Earnings Report

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters' Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

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