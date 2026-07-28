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Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Trading Up 7.3% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Clarivate logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Clarivate shares rose 7.3% in midday trading to approximately $2.29, although trading volume was down 92% from the average session volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: the stock carries a consensus “Reduce” rating, with four Hold ratings and three Sell ratings, despite Barclays raising its price target to $2.50.
  • Clarivate’s latest quarter beat expectations, reporting $0.18 in adjusted EPS versus estimates of $0.14 and revenue of $585.5 million, though revenue declined 1.4% year over year and the company remains unprofitable on a net-margin basis.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) shares were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.2850. Approximately 526,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,739,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clarivate from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2.98.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLVT

Clarivate Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business's fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $585.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.50 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 5.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Clarivate has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarivate PLC will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FreeGulliver LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter worth $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter worth $32,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company's stock.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters' Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

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