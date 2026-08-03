Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Director Andrea Robertson Sells 789 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) Director Andrea Robertson sold 789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total transaction of $247,753.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,819,495.79. This represents a 8.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $312.07. 114,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,779. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.64 and a 200 day moving average of $288.93. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.34 and a 12 month high of $335.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.03%.The firm's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 430 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 374 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $349.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $354.57.

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About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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