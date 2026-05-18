Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.4423.

CLSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

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View Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Cleanspark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $13.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Cleanspark has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $23.61.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.36 million. Cleanspark had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. Cleanspark's quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleanspark will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Cleanspark

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleanspark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleanspark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc NASDAQ: CLSK is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark's technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

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