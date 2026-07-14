Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.36, but opened at $14.69. Cleanspark shares last traded at $13.0490, with a volume of 20,336,965 shares.

Get Cleanspark alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Cleanspark

Here are the key news stories impacting Cleanspark this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLSK shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on Cleanspark from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cleanspark from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cleanspark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cleanspark from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Cleanspark Trading Up 11.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.26. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 3.83.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $145.35 million. Cleanspark had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleanspark, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cleanspark

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleanspark in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cleanspark during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Cleanspark during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Cleanspark by 16.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 598,994 shares of the company's stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 86,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cleanspark in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company's stock.

Cleanspark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc NASDAQ: CLSK is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark's technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cleanspark, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cleanspark wasn't on the list.

While Cleanspark currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here