Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $423.6170 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $373.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.71 million.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

CCO opened at $2.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CCO. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $2.43 price objective (down from $2.50) on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $2.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clear Channel Outdoor

Insider Transactions at Clear Channel Outdoor

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, Director Raymond T. White sold 23,435,796 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $56,245,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 187,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $449,690.40. The trade was a 99.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 26,239,967 shares of company stock valued at $62,975,921 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Amundi bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc NYSE: CCO is a global leader in out-of-home advertising, offering a wide range of static and digital displays across high-traffic environments. The company's portfolio encompasses traditional roadside billboards, street furniture panels, transit advertising on buses and rail systems, and rapidly expanding digital networks. By combining broad geographic reach with state-of-the-art digital technology, Clear Channel Outdoor enables brands to engage consumers at key moments during their daily journeys.

Founded as a spin-off from Clear Channel Communications in 2005, Clear Channel Outdoor traces its origins to the early development of outdoor advertising in North America.

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