Clearfield (CLFD) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1925 per share and revenue of $43.9250 million for the quarter. Clearfield has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.210 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.58 million. Clearfield had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. On average, analysts expect Clearfield to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.63. 27,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,817. The company's fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $416.26 million, a PE ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CLFD. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Clearfield from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLFD

Insider Transactions at Clearfield

In related news, insider Anis Khemakhem sold 1,684 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $67,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,002,527.40. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $110,105.55. Following the sale, the director owned 8,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $399,806.10. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 17.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearfield by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,004 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $32,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1,705.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 479,741 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 453,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,833 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,865 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clearfield by 48.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,610 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 85,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company's stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc NASDAQ: CLFD is a Minneapolis-based company specializing in fiber management products for broadband network deployments. The company's core offerings include fiber distribution hubs, enclosures, splice trays, patching panels and connectivity accessories designed to simplify installation and maintenance of fiber-optic networks. Clearfield's modular FieldSmart™ platform provides a scalable approach for service providers, utilities and enterprise organizations looking to expand or upgrade their fiber infrastructure.

Clearfield serves a diverse customer base that includes cable and internet service providers, telecommunications operators, wireless carriers, utilities and municipalities.

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