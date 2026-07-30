Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Clearfield from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Monday, May 4th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearfield news, Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. sold 2,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $110,105.55. Following the sale, the director owned 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $399,806.10. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anis Khemakhem sold 1,684 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $67,191.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,002,527.40. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 17.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,222 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.04 million, a P/E ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 2.11. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $52.73.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04). Clearfield had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 5.41%.The firm had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 million. Clearfield has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.210 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc NASDAQ: CLFD is a Minneapolis-based company specializing in fiber management products for broadband network deployments. The company's core offerings include fiber distribution hubs, enclosures, splice trays, patching panels and connectivity accessories designed to simplify installation and maintenance of fiber-optic networks. Clearfield's modular FieldSmart™ platform provides a scalable approach for service providers, utilities and enterprise organizations looking to expand or upgrade their fiber infrastructure.

Clearfield serves a diverse customer base that includes cable and internet service providers, telecommunications operators, wireless carriers, utilities and municipalities.

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