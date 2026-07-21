Clearwater Paper (CLW) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.49) per share and revenue of $374.8030 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.03. Clearwater Paper had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.The business had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.55 million. On average, analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE:CLW opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $264.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,185 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,585 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,319 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLW shares. TD lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Clearwater Paper from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Clearwater Paper from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Paper currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearwater Paper

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation is an independent manufacturer of premium tissue and pulp and paperboard products for private-label and commercial customers in North America. The company operates through two core segments: Consumer Products, which produces bathroom tissue, paper towels and other away-from-home tissue products under private-label contracts; and Pulp & Paperboard, which supplies bleached paperboard used in folding cartons, foodservice packaging and specialty paper applications.

The Consumer Products segment services retail grocers, warehouse clubs, online merchants and janitorial distributors, leveraging multiple converting facilities to produce roll and folded tissue items for both household and institutional use.

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