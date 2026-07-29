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Clearway Energy (CWEN) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Clearway Energy logo with Energy background
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Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $474.5430 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.90). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.13%.The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.75 million. On average, analysts expect Clearway Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 785.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.4676 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Clearway Energy's payout ratio is currently 4,675.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $42.00 price target on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Clearway Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clearway Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 956 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 975 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearway Energy Group NYSE: CWEN is a U.S.-based energy company specializing in the ownership, operation and development of clean and conventional power generation assets. The company's portfolio spans utility-scale wind and solar farms, biogas and natural gas-fired thermal facilities, as well as distributed generation projects such as rooftop solar and energy storage. Clearway's generation assets are largely underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements and service contracts with creditworthy counterparties, enabling stable, predictable cash flows.

Originally launched in 2013 as NRG Yield and rebranded to Clearway Energy in 2018 following a strategic sponsorship change, the business has grown into one of the largest independent renewable energy platforms in the United States.

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Earnings History for Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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