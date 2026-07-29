Clearway Energy (CWEN) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $474.5430 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.90). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.13%.The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.75 million. On average, analysts expect Clearway Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 785.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.4676 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Clearway Energy's payout ratio is currently 4,675.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $42.00 price target on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Clearway Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clearway Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 956 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 975 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy Group NYSE: CWEN is a U.S.-based energy company specializing in the ownership, operation and development of clean and conventional power generation assets. The company's portfolio spans utility-scale wind and solar farms, biogas and natural gas-fired thermal facilities, as well as distributed generation projects such as rooftop solar and energy storage. Clearway's generation assets are largely underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements and service contracts with creditworthy counterparties, enabling stable, predictable cash flows.

Originally launched in 2013 as NRG Yield and rebranded to Clearway Energy in 2018 following a strategic sponsorship change, the business has grown into one of the largest independent renewable energy platforms in the United States.

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