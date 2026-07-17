Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

CLNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Clene from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on CLNN

Clene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $5.69 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. Clene has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clene will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clene

In other Clene news, major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 73,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $454,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 103,417 shares in the company, valued at $641,185.40. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 259,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clene by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clene by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scoggin Management LP raised its stake in Clene by 42.7% during the second quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 142,750 shares of the company's stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 42,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company's stock.

Clene Company Profile

Clene NASDAQ: CLNN, also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company's flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene's platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene's lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

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