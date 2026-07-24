Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Given Average Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.5010.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus raised Cleveland-Cliffs to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

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Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.13. The company's 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. sold 214,308 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $2,873,870.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 184,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,708.22. This trade represents a 53.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 474,862 shares of the mining company's stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 151,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,391,397 shares of the mining company's stock worth $722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447,462 shares in the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,059.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 318,247 shares of the mining company's stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 290,797 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Cleveland-Cliffs

Here are the key news stories impacting Cleveland-Cliffs this week:

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a leading North American producer of iron ore pellets and flat-rolled steel products. Tracing its roots to 1847, the company has evolved from an iron-ore mining concern in the Great Lakes region into a fully integrated steelmaker. Today, Cleveland-Cliffs operates iron ore mining complexes in Michigan and Minnesota as well as steelmaking and finishing facilities across the United States.

The company's integrated platform begins with direct control of key raw materials, including iron ore and scrap, and extends through every stage of steel production.

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