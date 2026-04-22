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Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Climb Global Solutions logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Climb Global Solutions will report Q1 2026 results after the market closes on April 29, with analysts expecting $0.23 EPS and $151.34 million in revenue and an earnings call scheduled for April 30 at 8:30 AM ET.
  • In the prior quarter (reported Feb 25) the company beat estimates, posting $1.53 EPS and $193.85 million in revenue, while analysts now forecast about $1 EPS for the current and next fiscal year.
  • CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 34,000 shares on March 16 at an average price of ~$20.13 (a 10.34% reduction); insiders own 6.10% of the stock, institutions 49.72%, and the shares trade with a market cap of $415.44M and an average analyst target of $31 (Moderate Buy).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $151.3390 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.27. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $193.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.75 million. On average, analysts expect Climb Global Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $415.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Climb Global Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76.

Insider Activity at Climb Global Solutions

In other news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 34,000 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $684,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 294,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,932,045. The trade was a 10.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 555 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Climb Global Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Climb Global Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Climb Global Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Climb Global Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLMB

About Climb Global Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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