Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at UBS Group

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $103.67.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on CLX

Clorox Stock Up 1.7%

CLX stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.57. The stock had a trading volume of 759,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,406. Clorox has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $132.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,760. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1,807.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 83.8% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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