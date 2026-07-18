Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.4074.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cloudflare from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

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Cloudflare Price Performance

NET opened at $277.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,111.37, a P/E/G ratio of 277.70 and a beta of 1.67. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $291.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.95.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Cloudflare from $305 to $322 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s upside. This kind of analyst upgrade can help support the stock. Morgan Stanley price target increase on Cloudflare

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Cloudflare from $305 to $322 and reiterated an rating, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s upside. This kind of analyst upgrade can help support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare launched Precursor , a new bot-management product designed to detect sophisticated automated attacks in real time. The launch reinforces the company’s cybersecurity and privacy narrative, which is a key driver of investor optimism. Cloudflare launches Precursor

Cloudflare launched , a new bot-management product designed to detect sophisticated automated attacks in real time. The launch reinforces the company’s cybersecurity and privacy narrative, which is a key driver of investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Cloudflare as a beneficiary of rising demand for cybersecurity and AI infrastructure, and the stock has also been mentioned favorably in momentum-stock and “best cybersecurity stocks” roundups. Cloudflare momentum stock article

Recent commentary continues to highlight Cloudflare as a beneficiary of rising demand for cybersecurity and AI infrastructure, and the stock has also been mentioned favorably in momentum-stock and “best cybersecurity stocks” roundups. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent articles emphasize Cloudflare’s strong three-year run and rising fair-value estimates, but also note that the shares already trade at a rich valuation. That may limit near-term upside if growth does not keep accelerating. Cloudflare valuation article

Other recent articles emphasize Cloudflare’s strong three-year run and rising fair-value estimates, but also note that the shares already trade at a rich valuation. That may limit near-term upside if growth does not keep accelerating. Neutral Sentiment: The stock also got a “gains as market dips” mention, reflecting relative strength versus the broader market rather than a company-specific catalyst. Cloudflare gains as market dips article

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $623,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 494,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,381,097.52. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,383 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $12,953,268.24. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 616,185 shares of company stock worth $137,831,055 in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,626,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,793,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,984.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,979,000 after purchasing an additional 188,226 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,639,661 shares of the company's stock worth $323,259,000 after buying an additional 336,768 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 17.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,381,985 shares of the company's stock worth $284,900,000 after buying an additional 206,506 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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