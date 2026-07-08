Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $1,340,550.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 888,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $238,101,252.03. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $3,571,800.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Carl Ledbetter sold 5,009 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total value of $1,081,042.38.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,991 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $2,156,557.35.

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Cloudflare Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,688,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $276.82. The firm has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,093.47, a P/E/G ratio of 249.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

More Cloudflare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank upgraded Cloudflare to Sector Outperform and raised its price target to $300 , citing stronger long-term AI growth opportunities and improved confidence in the company’s outlook. Scotiabank Upgrades Cloudflare NYSE: NET to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded Cloudflare to and raised its price target to , citing stronger long-term AI growth opportunities and improved confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare and OpenAI announced a research pilot for AI search indexing, which could strengthen Cloudflare’s positioning in AI infrastructure and web traffic management. Cloudflare, OpenAI team up to launch research pilot for AI search indexing

Cloudflare and OpenAI announced a research pilot for AI search indexing, which could strengthen Cloudflare’s positioning in AI infrastructure and web traffic management. Neutral Sentiment: Cloudflare disclosed insider sales by CEO Matthew Prince and director John Graham-Cumming, but the transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, making them less informative about near-term fundamentals.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company's stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 30.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 40.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 329,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,432,000 after acquiring an additional 94,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 14.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NET shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Cloudflare from $243.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upgraded Cloudflare from a "market outperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Cloudflare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NET

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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