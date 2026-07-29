Clover Health Investments (CLOV) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $728.2660 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get CLOV alerts: Sign Up

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $749.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.89 million.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Activity at Clover Health Investments

In other news, VP Joseph Frank Oldakowski sold 12,102 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $58,815.72. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 299,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,465.62. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Conrad Wai sold 220,426 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $879,499.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,546,323.44. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 715,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,372. Corporate insiders own 23.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,509 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLOV. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $5.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Clover Health Investments from $2.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments is a technology-driven healthcare company specializing in Medicare Advantage plans for senior populations. The company combines insurance coverage with a proprietary software platform to improve care coordination, outcomes tracking and cost management. By leveraging data analytics, Clover Health aims to deliver personalized care pathways and preventive interventions for its members.

At the core of Clover's offering is its Clover Assistant platform, which aggregates clinical and claims data from multiple sources to create real-time insights for physicians and care teams.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clover Health Investments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clover Health Investments wasn't on the list.

While Clover Health Investments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here