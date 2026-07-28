CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 753 and last traded at GBX 737, with a volume of 87507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 739.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 500 price target on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 460 price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Markets has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 387.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMC Markets

CMC Markets Trading Down 1.5%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 535.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 410.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 16.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 27.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of £376.76 million for the quarter. CMC Markets had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Cruddas sold 23,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 703, for a total transaction of £167,665.50. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering. The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

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