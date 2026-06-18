CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.1667.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,057,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in CMS Energy by 698.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,019,954 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $156,708,000 after buying an additional 1,767,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,844,213,000 after buying an additional 1,501,991 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in CMS Energy by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,571,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $249,738,000 after buying an additional 1,481,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CMS Energy has a one year low of $68.41 and a one year high of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy's payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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