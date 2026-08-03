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CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) CFO Purchases $14,490.00 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
CMS Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • CMS Energy CFO Srikanth Maddipati bought 200 shares at an average price of $72.45, investing $14,490 and increasing his ownership to 34,895 shares.
  • CMS Energy reported quarterly EPS of $0.37, slightly above analyst expectations, while revenue of $1.83 billion fell short of estimates and declined 0.5% year over year.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share, equivalent to an annualized $2.28 dividend and a 3.2% yield. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $81.83.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of CMS Energy.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) CFO Srikanth Maddipati acquired 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.45 per share, with a total value of $14,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,528,142.75. The trade was a 0.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CMS traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $71.74. 951,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,490. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The stock's 50 day moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 10.76%. CMS Energy's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is 68.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded CMS Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

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