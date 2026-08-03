CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 8.08%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.97 billion.

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CNA Financial Stock Performance

CNA opened at $52.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.28. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNA Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNA Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,682 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $132,941,000 after acquiring an additional 354,076 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CNA Financial by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,560,644 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $74,505,000 after purchasing an additional 376,752 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,953 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 689,473 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $32,033,000 after purchasing an additional 285,850 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 656,067 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $30,481,000 after purchasing an additional 268,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation is a leading U.S.-based commercial property and casualty insurance company offering a broad portfolio of risk management and insurance solutions. The company underwrites coverage for businesses of all sizes across a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, construction and real estate. In addition to core property and casualty insurance, CNA delivers specialized products such as surety bonds, professional liability, environmental liability and commercial auto coverage.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CNA traces its origins to the founding of Continental Casualty Company in 1897.

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